Manjeswaram bribery case: BJP leader seeks anticipatory bail

Former BJP Kasaragod district president K. Balakrishnan Shetty has sought anticipatory bail in the Manjeswaram election bribery case.

The bail application was filed in the Kasaragod Principal Sessions Court. Shetty is the fifth accused in the case.

The case was filed on a complaint that K.B. Sundara, a BSP candidate from Manjeswaram, was paid ₹2.5 lakh and a smartphone to withdraw his candidature. Six persons are accused in the case, including BJP State president K. Surendran. The court will consider Shetty’s bail application on June 21.