Manjeswaram all set to host Navakerala Sadas

November 18, 2023 - KASARAGOD

Manjeswaram is abuzz with excitement as the stage is set for the State inauguration of the Navakerala Sadas at the Paivalige Government Higher Secondary School on Saturday. The event promises to be a spectacular affair with meticulous preparations in place.

A towering 30-metre-high German pavilion awaits the audience, adorned by the unique art forms of Kasaragod. The main entrance is embellished with the vibrant cultural essence of the region, and the main roads are adorned with elegant lamps and lanterns, creating a festive atmosphere.

The Navakerala Sadas will feature a rich cultural extravaganza, including Yakshaganam, Bharatanatyam, Thiruvathirakali, Mappilapattu, Kaikottikali, and others, commencing at 2 p.m.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at 3.30 p.m. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will preside over the function.

On Friday, Minister Ahmmad Devarkovil personally assessed preparations at the Paivalige Government Higher Secondary School.

District Collector K. Imbashekhar and district panchayat vice president Shanawaz Padur accompanied the Minister.

A proclamation procession organised by Pivalighe panchayat added to the festive fervour, showcasing the vibrancy of Manjeswaram.

District panchayat president P. Baby Balakrishnan, RDO Atul Swaminath, and organising committee convener K.R. Jayananda led the procession.

The lively event featured women dressed in the traditional Kerala attire.

The Nava Kerala Sadass, which will be organised in all 140 constituencies in the State, aims to communicate the government’s development achievements and future initiatives to the public, fostering interaction between the government and the people.

