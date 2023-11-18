HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manjeswaram all set to host Navakerala Sadas

November 18, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Manjeswaram is abuzz with excitement as the stage is set for the State inauguration of the Navakerala Sadas at the Paivalige Government Higher Secondary School on Saturday. The event promises to be a spectacular affair with meticulous preparations in place.

A towering 30-metre-high German pavilion awaits the audience, adorned by the unique art forms of Kasaragod. The main entrance is embellished with the vibrant cultural essence of the region, and the main roads are adorned with elegant lamps and lanterns, creating a festive atmosphere.

The Navakerala Sadas will feature a rich cultural extravaganza, including Yakshaganam, Bharatanatyam, Thiruvathirakali, Mappilapattu, Kaikottikali, and others, commencing at 2 p.m.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at 3.30 p.m. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will preside over the function.

On Friday, Minister Ahmmad Devarkovil personally assessed preparations at the Paivalige Government Higher Secondary School.

District Collector K. Imbashekhar and district panchayat vice president Shanawaz Padur accompanied the Minister.

A proclamation procession organised by Pivalighe panchayat added to the festive fervour, showcasing the vibrancy of Manjeswaram.

District panchayat president P. Baby Balakrishnan, RDO Atul Swaminath, and organising committee convener K.R. Jayananda led the procession.

The lively event featured women dressed in the traditional Kerala attire.

The Nava Kerala Sadass, which will be organised in all 140 constituencies in the State, aims to communicate the government’s development achievements and future initiatives to the public, fostering interaction between the government and the people.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.