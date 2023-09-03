ADVERTISEMENT

Manjeswar SI assaulted by five-member gang in Kasaragod

September 03, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been registered against a five-member gang for assaulting a Sub Inspector of Manjeswar police station in the early hours of Sunday.

Anoop, who was on patrolling duty, was beaten up by the gang when he reportedly approached them near a road-side eatery and asked them to leave. This led to a scuffle and the gang allegedly beat up the officer. The incident took place near Hidayat Nagar at Uppala in Kasaragod. The SI’s hand was injured and he sought treatment at a nearby government hospital.

The officer has identified two people who were part of the gang, and three others are yet to be identified. A case has been registered under Sections 341, 353, 332 read with 34 IPC, and 117 E.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US