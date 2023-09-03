Manjeswar SI assaulted by five-member gang in Kasaragod

September 03, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Kasaragod

A case has been registered against a five-member gang for assaulting a Sub Inspector of Manjeswar police station in the early hours of Sunday.

Anoop, who was on patrolling duty, was beaten up by the gang when he reportedly approached them near a road-side eatery and asked them to leave. This led to a scuffle and the gang allegedly beat up the officer. The incident took place near Hidayat Nagar at Uppala in Kasaragod. The SI’s hand was injured and he sought treatment at a nearby government hospital.

The officer has identified two people who were part of the gang, and three others are yet to be identified. A case has been registered under Sections 341, 353, 332 read with 34 IPC, and 117 E.