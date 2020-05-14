Kerala

Manjeshwaram MLA demands passes to all, threatens stir

Manjeshwaram MLA M.C. Kamaruddin has threatened to go on an agitation in front of the Collectorate if all Kasaragod natives stranded in other States are not given passes to reach the State.

He said on Thursday that many Kasaragod natives were trapped in red zones of Mumbai and Pune. He alleged that the district administration was reluctant to issue passes to stranded people, saying those from red zones in other States were not allowed to visit Kerala. However, he said, there was no such order from the State government.

He pointed out that it was now difficult to get even the basic medical care in cities like Mumbai. He also said that he was getting hundreds of calls from people who were not issued passes.

