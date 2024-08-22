GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manjeri school girls create Thudipperukkam on World Folklore Day

Published - August 22, 2024 10:03 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The team from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Manjeri, that created Thudipperukkam to celebrate the World Folklore Day posing for a photo on Thursday.

The team from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Manjeri, that created Thudipperukkam to celebrate the World Folklore Day posing for a photo on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thirty students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Manjeri, made a record of sorts on Thursday when they celebrated the World Folklore Day by creating a unique folk rhythm by synthesising ethnic and tribal musical traditions.

Holding the traditional percussion instrument Thudi in their hands and supported with a couple of large drums, the girls presented a folk musical show named ‘Thudipperukkam’. “I think they are the only schoolchildren in the State to celebrate the World Folk Day in such an elaborate manner,” said Prasanth Mangat, folklorist who trained the students.

World Folklore Day celebrations used to be limited to college and university campuses in the State. A few other schools in the State celebrated the event on Thursday. The school’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit, Vidyarangam Kala Sahitya Vedi, and Manjeri Public Library joined hands to celebrate the event.

The children said Thudi, an instrument traditionally used by tribespeople of Wayanad and Nilambur, was not so easy to handle. Yet, they created a beautiful rhythm as hundreds of children and teachers enjoyed the folk Mela.

The Manjeri school is one of the few schools in the State that gives importance to folk music. The school used to celebrate different folk arts under the leadership of Mr. Mangat. “Thudi, as they said, is a tough instrument, though small. But the girls proved that there is nothing unachievable when they handled the instrument with fineness,” said Mr. Mangat.

The school had won the first prize in folk music in the district higher secondary school arts festival held last year. Mr. Mangat said that he would focus on training children in various folk arts.

Mr. Mangat has already held 400-plus folklore workshops on campuses across the State. Principal M. Ali and headmaster K. Madhusoodhanan led the programme.

Related Topics

Malappuram / Kerala / folk music / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.