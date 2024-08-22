Manjeri school girls create Thudipperukkam on World Folklore Day

Thirty students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Manjeri, made a record of sorts on Thursday when they celebrated the World Folklore Day by creating a unique folk rhythm by synthesising ethnic and tribal musical traditions.

Holding the traditional percussion instrument Thudi in their hands and supported with a couple of large drums, the girls presented a folk musical show named ‘Thudipperukkam’. “I think they are the only schoolchildren in the State to celebrate the World Folk Day in such an elaborate manner,” said Prasanth Mangat, folklorist who trained the students.

World Folklore Day celebrations used to be limited to college and university campuses in the State. A few other schools in the State celebrated the event on Thursday. The school’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit, Vidyarangam Kala Sahitya Vedi, and Manjeri Public Library joined hands to celebrate the event.

The children said Thudi, an instrument traditionally used by tribespeople of Wayanad and Nilambur, was not so easy to handle. Yet, they created a beautiful rhythm as hundreds of children and teachers enjoyed the folk Mela.

The Manjeri school is one of the few schools in the State that gives importance to folk music. The school used to celebrate different folk arts under the leadership of Mr. Mangat. “Thudi, as they said, is a tough instrument, though small. But the girls proved that there is nothing unachievable when they handled the instrument with fineness,” said Mr. Mangat.

The school had won the first prize in folk music in the district higher secondary school arts festival held last year. Mr. Mangat said that he would focus on training children in various folk arts.

Mr. Mangat has already held 400-plus folklore workshops on campuses across the State. Principal M. Ali and headmaster K. Madhusoodhanan led the programme.