Manjeri court dismisses complaint against The Kerala Story

June 17, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court at Manjeri near here dismissed a complaint filed by Fraternity Movement president Jemsheel C. against The Kerala Story and its makers.

Judge Suresh P.M., dismissing the complaint, said the teaser of the film did not contain scenes and dialogues that could promote enmity between Hindu and Muslim groups as claimed by Mr. Jemsheel.

Mr. Jemsheel had sought the intervention of the court on the basis of the trailer of The Kerala Story that he watched on YouTube. He had claimed that the film’s teaser had content that would defame Hindu and Islamic faiths, and that it would promote hatred and ill-will between the two religious groups.

The complaint was filed against film director Sudipto Sen, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sun Shine Pictures. Although Mr. Jemsheel had demanded that his complaint be investigated by a police officer, the judge rejected his plea and made a direct inquiry about the teaser.

The judge found that the teaser was a cautionary tale against the ISIS and its clandestine operations in Kerala to destabilise its secular fabric and communal harmony. He also found nothing offensive against any particularly community.

“An interpretation of the teaser as projected in the complaint without watching the whole movie would not be just and fair,” said the judge.

