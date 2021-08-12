Kerala

Manjeri cop wins medal

Police Inspector C. Alavi of Manjeri station has won the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation. He is among the nine officers who won the medal from Kerala.

Mr. Alavi won the medal for successfully cracking a cyber hacking case in which the District Judge at Manjeri had lost money from his bank account. He had also won this year’s State Police Chief’s Badge of Honour along with four colleagues. Mr. Alavi and team cracked the cyber hacking case by arresting a three-member team named Mysterious Hackers from Maharashtra. They were found to have been hacking bank accounts and other online payment systems.

Mr. Alavi and team had won the Union Home Minister’s medal in 2019 for its cyber investigation.


