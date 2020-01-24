Manjanikkara church festival to begin on February 2

The annual Manajanikkara church festival and 88th feast of Patriarch St. Elias III will be celebrated at the St. Ignatius Diara at Manjanikkara, near here, from February 2 to 8.

According to diara chief Geevarghese Mar Athanaseus, the festival will begin with the holy tri-mass followed by hoisting of the patriarchal flag on the diara premises and at all churches attached to the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church on February 2. Youhanon Mar Milithios, Mathews Mar Theodoseus, and Eulios Mar Athanaseus will lead the mass. Geevarghese Mar Athanaseus will hoist the flag at the Omalloor Cross in the afternoon.

Archbishop of Lebanon Chrysostomos Michael Simon will be the patriarchal delegate at this year’s fete. He and Catholicos Baselius Thomas I will be chief guests at the annual church festival.

The holy mass will be celebrated at 7.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. respectively on February 3 and 4. There will be religious discourses in the afternoon on all days from February 3 to 5.

Reception will be accorded to all pilgrimage processions on their arrival at Omalloor Cross on February 7.