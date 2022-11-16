Manjadi to be extended to all schools in Kerala

November 16, 2022 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Manjadi, a novel project by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) to ensure fundamental mathematical abilities among students, will be extended to all schools in the State in phases.

In the first phase, it will be implemented in 100 schools this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking at a State-level review meeting of the Navakeralam action plan.

A one-time clean-up campaign will be held from January 26 to 30 next year as part of a campaign to check the ‘throwaway culture’. The Chief Minister directed that allowing waste to flow into waterbodies should be strictly curbed.

The Manassodithiri Mannu campaign devised as part of the LIFE Mission campaign to provide land to landless-homeless beneficiaries should be strengthened, he said.

The direct intervention of local bodies in signing agreement, construction and completion of projects as part of LIFE Mission was important. The mission should be able to equip them for this. Participation of social organisations should be ensured. People’s participation should be ensured in all stages, he added.