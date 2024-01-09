ADVERTISEMENT

Manish Thaplyal takes over as DRM, Thiruvananthapuram division

January 09, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

Dr.Manish Thaplyal, DRM, Thiruvananthapuram Division, Southern Railways

Manish Thaplyal assumed office as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Thiruvananthapuram Division in Southern Railway on Monday.

Mr. Thaplyal succeeds S.M. Sharma. Dr. Thaplyal, an officer of the Indian Railway Services of Mechanical Engineering (IRSME) has played key roles as Executive Director (Wagon) at the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and Chief Mechanical Engineer (IR) in Northern Railway.

Mr. Thaplyal has also served as Group General Manager at Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR). He has played a pivotal role in the design of new wagons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US