Manish Thaplyal takes over as DRM, Thiruvananthapuram division

January 09, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656
Dr.Manish Thaplyal, DRM, Thiruvananthapuram Division, Southern Railways

Manish Thaplyal assumed office as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Thiruvananthapuram Division in Southern Railway on Monday.

Mr. Thaplyal succeeds S.M. Sharma. Dr. Thaplyal, an officer of the Indian Railway Services of Mechanical Engineering (IRSME) has played key roles as Executive Director (Wagon) at the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and Chief Mechanical Engineer (IR) in Northern Railway.

Mr. Thaplyal has also served as Group General Manager at Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR). He has played a pivotal role in the design of new wagons.

