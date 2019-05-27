Mani’s contributions unparalleled: Speaker

The Assembly on Monday paid tributes to Kerala Congress (M) supremo K.M. Mani, who represented the Pala Assembly constituency for 52 years on the trot since its formation in 1965.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, in his obituary reference, described Mani, who died on April 9 at the age of 86, as an erudite parliamentarian who made substantial contributions to the legislative process.

Despite being a senior member, Mani was active even in the last Assembly session and was a model for new legislators.

The Speaker said the record of Mani’s victory in 13 elections from the same constituency, holding the Finance portfolio for the longest period, Minister for 25 years, and presenting 13 budgets would be difficult to emulate.

Karunya Fund

Mani carved a productive niche by championing the cause of farmers and those in hill areas and was behind the Karunya Benevolent Fund for supporting the poor with serious health ailments and pension for agricultural labourers.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled Mani’s contributions and his staunch support for governments’ efforts to protect the interests of the State. His voice was listened to whether he was in the treasury benches or in the Opposition.

A model

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said Mani had set a model worth emulating and described him as one of the pillars of Kerala politics after Independence.

“Though we did not enjoy the best of relations, it was I who held him by his hand and helped him when he wanted to leave the House during the last one year. When we walked, he used to ask me, George, are you angry with me? and I used to tell him ‘no’ and he looked happy,” P.C. George said .

Kerala Congress (Mani) Parliamentary Party leader P.J. Joseph recalled how he became working chairman and Mani the chairman when his faction merged with the Kerala Congress (M). Minister for Revenue and Housing E. Chandrasekharan, Minister for Ports Kadannappally Ramachandran, parliamentary party leaders M.K. Munner, Anoop Jacob, C.K. Nanu, and K.B. Ganesh Kumar spoke. The House observed one-minute silence before adjourning for the day without transacting any business.