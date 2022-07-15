Kerala

Mani’s comment on Rema roils Kerala Assembly for the second day

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram July 15, 2022 19:18 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 19:18 IST

Former Minister and Communist Party of India [CPI(M)] legislator M.M. Mani's allegedly anti-women comments against Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K.K. Rema, MLA, roiled the Assembly for the second straight day on Friday.

On Thursday, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition had accused Mr. Mani of ‘making light’ of Ms. Rema’s widowhood and ‘callously disavowing’ CPI(M) leadership’s ‘role’ in the politically explosive murder of her husband and RMP founder T.P. Chandrasekharan at Onchiyam in Kozhikode in 2012. They disrupted the House, demanding Mr. Mani’s apology.

On Friday, a similar scene played out in the Assembly. Speaker M. B. Rajesh adjourned the Assembly in the face of a strident Opposition protest during the Zero Hour.

‘Misogyny in CPI(M)‘

UDF legislators trooped into the well of the House and mobbed the Speaker’s rostrum. They raised placards inveighing against the ‘misogyny and disregard for human life ingrained in the CPI(M).’ They rejected Law Minister P. Rajeeve’s argument that Mr. Mani had done no wrong.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan asked: "Do you want me to say the name of the CPI(M) judge who sentenced Chandrasekharan to death for breaking away from the party to form the RMP?." Outside the Assembly, Mr. Satheesan alleged:" Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had decided Chandrasekharan's fate. He was the party secretary in 2012. He has blood on his hands. The CPI(M) is a party that creates widows and orphans".

Rema’s response

Ms. Rema said the CPI(M) begrudged Chandrasekharan's brand of Left politics. The party had misused political power to paper over the heinous crime. However, the CPI(M)'s intolerance has catalysed Chandrasekharan's political cause. Mr. Mani was not at the House when the uproar occurred. He reiterated that he had done no wrong.

Annie Raja’s stance

Mr. Mani’s comment drew criticism from an unlikely quarter. CPI leader Annie Raja said it was unjust to harp about an individual’s personal tragedy to win a political argument. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said Mr. Vijayan lorded over a rabid fan base fanatical enough to do any illegal bidding.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said Mr. Mani had not said anything unparliamentary. The Speaker would take the final decision. The CPI(M) has not dwelled on the matter. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader M.K. Muneer said the UDF would shield Ms. Rema from CPI(M) ‘onslaught’. The Opposition would agitate till Mr. Mani apologised for his ‘anti-women rant.’

