Manipur violence alludes to a certain political gameplan being rolled out from Centre: journalist

Dhiren A. Sadokpam delivers 22nd N. Narendran Memorial Lecture

August 07, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Dhiren A. Sadokpam, Editor in Chief, The Frontier Manipur, delivering the Narendran Memorial Lecture, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Dhiren A. Sadokpam, Editor in Chief, The Frontier Manipur, delivering the Narendran Memorial Lecture, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The weaponisation of primordial instincts of the warring ethnic communities in Manipur has gone beyond all ethical limits, Manipuri journalist Dhiren A. Sadokpam has said.

He was delivering the 22nd N. Narendran Memorial Lecture, in memory of the journalist, on the topic ‘Manipur violence: ethnic tangle and geopolitics’ here on Monday.

He said that despite the local dynamics of the violence, it alluded to a certain political gameplan being rolled out from the Centre.

“The visuals of the parading of the naked women and the reports of gangrape are just tips of the iceberg. Many more cases will surely emerge from both the ethnic communities. The room for reconciliation has now reduced. The events point at a total absence of political morality, very well demonstrated by the Delhi mandarins, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Mr. Sadokpam had to face incisive queries from the audience, who questioned the one-sided nature of some of his observations which favoured the Meiti community, including comments that the State government was helpless in the entire matter.

