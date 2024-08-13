Manipur students contribute ₹1 lakh for Wayanad relief, hold candlelight vigil

A group of students from Manipur studying in Kannur University demonstrated their solidarity with the victims of the Wayanad landslides by contributing ₹1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The amount was handed over at a function held at the District Collectorate, where the students also held a candlelight vigil in honour of the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing their deep empathy for the people of Wayanad. As a mark of respect to those who lost their lives, they handed over a traditional Manipuri shawl, following the customs of their State.

The initiative was organised under the leadership of Goulungaman, an LLB student at Kannur University. The money was collected from Manipur students studying in various institutions across the country. About 50 students from Manipur are enrolled for degree, postgraduate, and PhD programmes at the varsity, and 20 of them attended the function.

Nafeesa Baby, director of student welfare at the varsity, led the student delegation. She said NSS students at the varsity had spent around ₹10 lakh on essential items for the people of Wayanad. The varsity has committed to build 25 houses for those displaced by the landslides. Dr. Baby said 50 NSS members from the university were actively serving in relief camps and storage centres in Wayanad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.