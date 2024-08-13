GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manipur students contribute ₹1 lakh for Wayanad relief, hold candlelight vigil

Published - August 13, 2024 07:08 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A group of students from Manipur studying in Kannur University demonstrated their solidarity with the victims of the Wayanad landslides by contributing ₹1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The amount was handed over at a function held at the District Collectorate, where the students also held a candlelight vigil in honour of the victims.

The students sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing their deep empathy for the people of Wayanad. As a mark of respect to those who lost their lives, they handed over a traditional Manipuri shawl, following the customs of their State.

The initiative was organised under the leadership of Goulungaman, an LLB student at Kannur University. The money was collected from Manipur students studying in various institutions across the country. About 50 students from Manipur are enrolled for degree, postgraduate, and PhD programmes at the varsity, and 20 of them attended the function.

Nafeesa Baby, director of student welfare at the varsity, led the student delegation. She said NSS students at the varsity had spent around ₹10 lakh on essential items for the people of Wayanad. The varsity has committed to build 25 houses for those displaced by the landslides. Dr. Baby said 50 NSS members from the university were actively serving in relief camps and storage centres in Wayanad.

