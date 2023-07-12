Manipur issue: MP to stage hunger strike  

July 12, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 04:16 am IST - KOLLAM

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M. M. Hassan will inaugurate the protest and RSP secretary Shibu Baby John will inaugurate the concluding session

In solidarity with the people of Manipur, N. K. Premachandran, MP, will stage a one-day hunger strike at Chinnakada on July 13.

Leaders of various parties, elected representatives, and socio-cultural leaders will participate in the protest. Mr. Premachandran had sent two letters to the Prime Minister demanding that an all-party delegation should be sent to resolve the issue and restore peace.

“There was no response to the letters and the hunger strike is being held to mark our protest against the Central government’s stand,” said the MP at a press meet on Tuesday.

