Manipur issue: Idukki MP stages one-day hunger strike

July 15, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

A one-day strike was organised at Kattappana on Saturday by Dean Kuriakose, MP, Idukki, to express solidarity with the people of Manipur. Kerala Sahitya Academy former secretary Payipra Radhakrishnan inaugurated the strike at Kattappana Gandhi Square.

Kattappana St George Church Vicar Fr Jose Mathew Parappallil joined the strike. “The ongoing violence in Manipur aims to eliminate the Christians in India,” said Fr Parappallil.

Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC) president C.P. Mathew, former DCC president Ibrahimkutty Kallar, Kattappana municipality chairman Shiny Sunny, vice chairman Joy Anithottam, Fr Varghese Jacob Panjikkattil Cor-Episcopa and United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders Adv. S. Ashokan, Joy Vettikkuzhy, and Prof. M.J. Jacob among others, attended the meeting.

Leaders of various parties, elected representatives, and socio-cultural leaders also joined the protest. Diocese of East Kerala of the Church of South India (CSI) Bishop V.S. Francis inaugurated the concluding session.

