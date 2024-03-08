Manilal wins best documentary director award 

March 08, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thrissur

Eminent documentary filmmaker Manilal has bagged the State government’s best documentary director award.

Mr. Manilal’s documentary Black and White on film director T.K. Vasudevan, who was assistant director in films like Chemmeen, brought him the award. Black and White shows the rich period of films made in the 1960s.

The film was selected as Best Documentary in the SiGNS Documentary film festival conducted by the Federation of Film Societies of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

His other films Pranayathil Oruval Vazhthapedum Vidam; Mazhayodoppam Mayunnathu; Adutha Bellodukoode Jeevitham Arambikkum; and Bharathapuzha have won various awards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.