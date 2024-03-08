ADVERTISEMENT

Manilal wins best documentary director award 

March 08, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Eminent documentary filmmaker Manilal has bagged the State government’s best documentary director award.

Mr. Manilal’s documentary Black and White on film director T.K. Vasudevan, who was assistant director in films like Chemmeen, brought him the award. Black and White shows the rich period of films made in the 1960s.

The film was selected as Best Documentary in the SiGNS Documentary film festival conducted by the Federation of Film Societies of India.

His other films Pranayathil Oruval Vazhthapedum Vidam; Mazhayodoppam Mayunnathu; Adutha Bellodukoode Jeevitham Arambikkum; and Bharathapuzha have won various awards.

