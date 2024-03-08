GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manilal wins best documentary director award 

March 08, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Eminent documentary filmmaker Manilal has bagged the State government’s best documentary director award.

Mr. Manilal’s documentary Black and White on film director T.K. Vasudevan, who was assistant director in films like Chemmeen, brought him the award. Black and White shows the rich period of films made in the 1960s.

The film was selected as Best Documentary in the SiGNS Documentary film festival conducted by the Federation of Film Societies of India.

His other films Pranayathil Oruval Vazhthapedum Vidam; Mazhayodoppam Mayunnathu; Adutha Bellodukoode Jeevitham Arambikkum; and Bharathapuzha have won various awards.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.