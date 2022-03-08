Manickal to implement health tourism project

The Manickal grama panchayat will implement a rural health-tourism project in its limit by cleaning the Mamam river and other linked waterbodies.

Single cropping would be carried out in agriculture areas close to the river and other waterbodies by cleaning them, said panchayat president Kathirukulam Jayan.

Ward-level committees have already been formed to maintain the cleaned water bodies and their premises in the panchayat that recently won the Mahatma award for digging up the highest number of ponds in the district.

The project titled ‘Puzha Ozhukum Manickal’ will be implemented under Haritha Keralam Mission in association with National Rural Employment Guarantee programme, forest, tourism, water resource and irrigation departments, district tourism promotion council, etc. A river walk and cleaning of the river was organised as part of the initial work of the project.

Paddy farming has begun in 2ha of land as part of the project , while the river stretch from Vembayam to Chennur would be cleaned with the help of people on March 13.

The second phase of the project would be begun on World Water Day on March 22. The rural health tourist project envisages beginning a one-day tour from Thampuratti Para at Vembayam after sighting the sun rise and winding up the tour at Vellanickal, sighting the sun set.

The visitors would also be given an opportunity to catch a sight of the agriculture practices and rural village life. Seatings would be arranged along the proposed route apart from arranging parks, eateries, and shops to sell rural products on the route. Kotta vanchi ride (bowl boat), bicycle paths, etc. would also be set up along the 15-km route. The project would also protect the rich biodiversity in the region along with creating rural employment opportunities in the region, said Mr Jayan.