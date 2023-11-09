Mani Viswanath replaces N. Bhasurangan as administrative panel convener of Milma union

November 09, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Mani Viswanath has replaced N. Bhasurangan as the administrative committee convener of Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU).

Ms. Viswanath took charge on Thursday.

Mr. Bhasurangan was forced to step down following Enforcement Directorate raids in connection with a deposit fraud at the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank, of which he is a former president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Viswanath has been the chairperson of the health and education standing committee of the Muthukulam block panchayat. A former government servant, she had worked in the departments of agriculture and panchayat for 18 years. She had also served as the vice president of the Alappuzha district panchayat and the State committee member of the Kerala Mahila Sangham.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.