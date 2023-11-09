Mani Viswanath replaces N. Bhasurangan as administrative panel convener of Milma union

November 09, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Mani Viswanath has replaced N. Bhasurangan as the administrative committee convener of Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU).

Ms. Viswanath took charge on Thursday.

Mr. Bhasurangan was forced to step down following Enforcement Directorate raids in connection with a deposit fraud at the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank, of which he is a former president.

Ms. Viswanath has been the chairperson of the health and education standing committee of the Muthukulam block panchayat. A former government servant, she had worked in the departments of agriculture and panchayat for 18 years. She had also served as the vice president of the Alappuzha district panchayat and the State committee member of the Kerala Mahila Sangham.