The Returning Office for the Rajya Sabha elections in the State announced that the electoral college had unanimously elected three candidates to the seats left vacant by their predecessors. Those elected are Harris Beeran of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Jose K. Mani of the Kerala Congress and P.P. Suneer of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

