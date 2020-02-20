Mani rules out power cut, load-shedding

The State will become energy self-sufficient by tapping solar energy, Electricity Minister M.M. Mani has said. He was inaugurating an adalat of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) here on Thursday. A total of 970 complaints were settled at the adalat.

The Minister has ruled out any power cut or load-shedding in the State. “We will be able to meet our electricity needs by rooftop- solar and floating solar projects,” Mr. Mani said.

The Minister also said that at present the State was buying 70% of the power from outside to meet its needs.

“There is not much scope for hydro-based power projects in the State. Thermal plants too are not feasible. But at the same time, the State is set to make a giant leap in electricity generation by embracing solar energy. Already 2.8 lakh people have registered for installing solar panels on their rooftops. Floating solar projects will be implemented utilising the Central scheme,” the Minister added.

All targets met

Mr. Mani added that the KSEB would go ahead with the proposed second-phase expansion of the Idukki hydro-electric project. The Minister said that the Left Democratic Front government had achieved all its targets in the power sector.

A.M. Ariff, MP, presided. U. Prathibha, MLA, and KSEB chairman and managing director N.S. Pillai spoke, among others.