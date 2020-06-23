Mani refuses to budge, UDF toughens stance

KOTTAYAM

No end in sight to change of guard in Kottayam district panchayat

Notwithstanding a hardening of stance by the United Democratic Front (UDF), the stalemate over a change of guard in the Kottayam district panchayat appears no way near the end with the Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K. Mani further digging its heels in.

Earlier on Tuesday, senior UDF leader Oommen Chandy once again reiterated the coalition's decision to hold discussions with the Mani group but only after the stepping down of Sebastian Kulathungal, a Mani group leader, as the district panchayat president.

“Both sides have raised a few points for discussion but for these to be taken up for discussion, the UDF’s decision must be implemented,” he told mediapersons in Thiruvananthapuram.

Besides Mr. Chandy, UDF convener Benny Behanan too expressed the coalition's discontentment over the delay in the resignation to the Mani group.

The Mani group, however, decided not to concede an inch and sought permanent settlement to the issues raised by it. “We have demanded discussions on a few aspects that affects the very existence of the coalition. Having already commenced deliberations on this direction, the UDF should not change its stance midway and concede to the pressure exerted by the faction led by P.J. Joseph,” said Thomas Chazhikadan, MP.

The Joseph faction, on the other hand, appears not really keen on moving the no-confidence motion for the time being and expects that the UDF leadership will act on its own if the Mani group refuses to toe the line.

Meanwhile, official sources said the wedge between the warring KC(M) factions has widened to an irrevocable level with both factions setting their eyes on ensuring maximum seats in the upcoming local body and Assembly elections. “While the dispute is over the Kottayam district panchayat, both groups have agendas above this extremely local issue, which is evident from the responses coming out of both camps,” said a senior UDF leader.