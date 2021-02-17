Mani: ready to face anyone in Pala

Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani on Tuesday said the party was prepared to face any opponent in Pala, including Mani C. Kappan, in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Talking to mediapersons here, Mr. Mani said the party was not really bothered about its rival in the constituency.
“As is evident from the historic win the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had registered during the recent local body elections, the ruling coalition is on course to return to power with a huge margin. The KC(M), on its part, also has a major role to play in ensuring the victory of the LDF,” he said.
Later in the day, a meeting of the party's steering committee evaluated its preparedness ahead of the elections, both politically and at the organisational level.
Official sources said the regional party would be seeking up to 14 seats, including six in Kottayam.
15 seats in last polls
During the previous election, the party had contested in 15 seats and won six seats, including Kaduthuruthy and Thodupuzha, which currently belong to the Joseph group of the Kerala Congress.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath