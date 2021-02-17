Mani: ready to face anyone in Pala

KC(M) may seek 14 seats in polls

Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani on Tuesday said the party was prepared to face any opponent in Pala, including Mani C. Kappan, in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Talking to mediapersons here, Mr. Mani said the party was not really bothered about its rival in the constituency.

“As is evident from the historic win the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had registered during the recent local body elections, the ruling coalition is on course to return to power with a huge margin. The KC(M), on its part, also has a major role to play in ensuring the victory of the LDF,” he said.

Later in the day, a meeting of the party's steering committee evaluated its preparedness ahead of the elections, both politically and at the organisational level.

Official sources said the regional party would be seeking up to 14 seats, including six in Kottayam.

15 seats in last polls

During the previous election, the party had contested in 15 seats and won six seats, including Kaduthuruthy and Thodupuzha, which currently belong to the Joseph group of the Kerala Congress.