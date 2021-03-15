Mani, Kappan, George file nomination

Two sitting MLAs submit papers in Pathanamthitta district

Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)] chairperson Jose K. Mani, Nationalist Congress Kerala leader Mani C. Kappan and Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P.C. George were among those who submitted their nomination papers on Monday for the Assembly elections on April 6.

Mr. Mani, accompanied by Pala municipal chairman Anto Jose Padinjarekkara and senior leaders of the Left Democratic Front, submitted the papers before Shymon Joseph, Block Development Officer in Llalam for the Pala constituency.

Braving the scorching heat, several party workers had gathered in front of the block panchayat office to greet the KC(M) leader. Prior to filing the nomination, Mr. Mani offered prayers at the cemetery of KC(M) founder and his father K.M. Mani at the St. Thomas Cathedral Church, Pala.

Mani C. Kappan, the sitting MLA in Pala who is contesting against Mr. Mani, submitted his papers at the same office by 11.50 a.m.

He was accompanied by United Democratic Front committee chairman Satheesh Chellani and Roy Mathew Elipulikkattil.

Poonjar MLA P.C. George submitted his papers before Vishnu Mohandev, Block Development Officer in Erattupetta. Mr. George was accompanied by party leaders, including his son Shaun George.

In the Kottayam constituency, Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate K. Anil Kumar submitted his nominations to the Assistant Returning Officer at the District Paddy Office.

Three in Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta district, three candidates, including two sitting legislators, filed their papers for the election on the day.

They are K.U. Janeesh Kumar, MLA, of the CPI(M); Aranmula legislator Veena George, also of the CPI(M); and K.K. Surendran, Independent candidate in Thiruvalla.

In Alappuzha

P.P. Chitharanjan and Saji Cherian, Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidates in the Alappuzha and Chengannur Assembly constituencies respectively, filed their nomination papers on the day. So far, four persons have submitted their papers in the district. The other two are Myna K. Gopinath of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) (Kayamkulam) and Vinu Kumar S. of Democratic Social Justice Party (Kuttanad).

(With inputs from Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha bureaus)