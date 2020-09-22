Mani group on a fast track to join LDF

Faction hands over list of wards it wanted to contest in local body polls

Expediting its movement towards the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K. Mani is learned to have handed over to the coalition a list of local body wards from where it wished to contest in the upcoming local body elections.

According to sources, the faction has sought additional seats in its strongholds than in the previous election. For instance, in Changanassery Assembly constituency, the party has demanded 74 wards as against 59 allotted by the United Democratic Front in 2015 .

The list, according to them, was prepared on a directive from Mr. Mani to the party’s district presidents. The latest move comes even as the party or the LDF is yet to announce their respective decisions with regard to the induction of the KC(M) in the coalition.

Complaint against MLAs

Meanwhile, the Mani faction here on Tuesday lodged a complaint against the party legislators who violated the whip to abstain from the Rajya Sabha election and the no-confidence motion on August 24. The complaint against P.J. Joseph and Mons Joseph for non-compliance with the party whip was handed over to the Speaker by N. Jayaraj, MLA.

The other MLA, C.F. Thomas, who owed allegiance to the Joseph faction had not attended the session

The Mani faction, through Roshy Augustine, had issued a three-line whip, directing the KC(M) legislators to stay away from the presentation and discussion of a no-confidence motion against the LDF government by Congress MLA V.D. Satheesan. The Joseph faction, on its part, too had issued whips to a all five KC(M) legislators to vote for the UDF’s Rajya Sabha candidate and for the no-confidence motion.