Mani faction will not find itself in street: Kodiyeri

04 September 2020 19:55 IST

‘LDF to exploit fissures in UDF to weaken Congress’

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Thursday said the Jose K. Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) would not find itself in the street if it opposed the BJP and broke away from the United Democratic Front (UDF).

After a regular meeting of the CPI(M) State secretariat here, Mr. Balakrishnan said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would exploit the fissures in the UDF to weaken the Congress.

Mr. Mani has turned the tables on the Congress leadership, which expelled him from the coalition.

The Election Commission of India had acknowledged that Mr. Mani’s faction was the authentic KC(M). It had awarded it the right to fight elections under the Two Leaf symbol. The party secretariat had factored in the developments. The CPI(M) would not treat Mr. Mani with disdain, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

LDF to take final call

However, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would take the final decision on his future role, if at all, in the coalition. First, Mr. Mani had to declare his position against the UDF openly.

Mr. Balakrishnan said KC(M) chairman P.J. Joseph had vowed not to allow Mr. Mani back into the UDF. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had made placatory sounds towards Mr. Mani. He had rushed to Kozhikode to seek the help of the UDF “super leader” P.K. Kunhalikutty of the IUML to usher back Mr. Mani into the Opposition fold.

The CPI(M) was ready to fight the byelections in Chavara and Kuttanad. The seats would go to the parties which held them.

Against murder politics

The CPI(M) would launch a household-level campaign in the State against the politics of murder espoused by the Congress. The party would also highlight the achievements of the government.