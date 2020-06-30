Mani cries foul, Joseph hails it

Jose K. Mani being accorded a reception by the Kerala Congress (M) workers on his arrival at the party State committee office in Kottayam on Monday.

KOTTAYAM

30 June 2020 08:04 IST

Mani-led faction to decide on future course of action at steering committee meet today

Terming the decision of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to keep off his faction from the coalition as political injustice, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani here on Monday accused the UDF of rejecting the politics espoused by K.M. Mani, its founder. Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Mani said the KC(M) founder leader had been the pillar that held together the coalition for 38 years. The issue was not about holding a post in the Kottayam district panchayat. Instead, asking to step down in the name of a deal that never existed was a matter of injustice.

“If this action is being initiated in the name of discipline, it should have been taken against P.J. Joseph [who heads the other faction] long ago. For, he was one who put this coalition in trouble on several occasions, including the Pala byelection. We raised this matter with the UDF but the coalition has never acted to assuage our concerns,” he said.

While the party always tried to resolve the factional issues through discussions within the coalition, Mr. Joseph had never cooperated with it. He had also accused the UDF of being selective by highlighting only some agreements on some occasions.

To decide on the future course of action, a meeting of the KC(M) steering committee will be held in Kottayam on Tuesday. “The meeting will bring about clarity on which direction we should be heading to from here on,” Mr. Mani said.

Mr. Joseph, on the other hand, observed that the UDF’s move to ‘expel’ the Mani group was in line with the principle of natural justice. “Having agreed to hand over the post after eight months, they continued to hold on for another three months. Despite repeated requests and directives from the UDF, they kept setting new conditions for handing over the post and there was no way they could be allowed to continue,” Mr. Joseph said.

Regarding the Pala by election, Mr. Joseph said he had only demanded to field a candidate “who was acceptable to all.” “Having contested the election by declaring K.M. Mani as their symbol, they are now accusing me of not allotting the party symbol,” Mr. Joseph said.