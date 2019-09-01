Mani C. Kappan files nomination in Pala

Amidst the continuing uncertainty within the Kerala Congress (M) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over candidate selection, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Mani C. Kappan on Saturday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly byelection in Pala.

Mr. Kappan submitted two sets of nomination papers to assistant returning officer E. Dilshad. He was accompanied by Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary V.N. Vasavan, CPI district secretary C.K. Sasidharan and a few other leaders of the LDF.

LDF’s best chance

The LDF considers the byelection, necessitated by the death of K.M. Mani, as its best chance to breach the KC(M) bastion. It counts on the raging factionalism within the regional party, coupled with the popularity of Mr. Kappan, to work in its favour. Accordingly, the coalition has set out for a high-intensity campaign across the constituency, which will formally begin with an election convention to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 4.

Prior to this, the coalition is slated to wrap up its election conventions at the panchayat level by September 3. Power Minister M.M. Mani and leaders K.J. Thomas and Vaikom Viswan will coordinate the electioneering activities.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is slated to announce its candidate on Sunday. A meeting of the NDA in Kochi the other day already decided to allot the seat to the BJP, the leading partner. But as to who will contest is a matter yet to be settled with the names of BJP district president N. Hari, Narayanan Namboodiri, Jayasuryan and Binu Pulikkakandam still under active consideration.

Confusion in UDF

Confusion reigns supreme regarding the United Democratic Front's candidate as a consensus meeting convened by a UDF committee led by UDF convener Benny Behanan in Kottayam on Saturday failed to break the ice between the P.J. Joseph and Jose K. Mani factions. Though the Mani faction is determined to proceed with the discussions on fielding its candidate, Mr. Joseph, who is KC(M) working chairman, insists on issuing the party symbol only to a candidate who has `acceptance among all'.

“The candidate to be announced by the UDF will contest under the KC(M)'s party symbol. The discussions are progressing fast and we will come up with the candidate's name by Tuesday,” Mr. Behanan said.