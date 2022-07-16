Mangrove planting drive Karunagappally
The Karunagappally municipality will conduct a mangrove planting drive on July 26 as part of World Mangrove Day. A total of 10,000 mangrove saplings will be planted on the banks of the Pallikkal river with the support of the Forest department and Haritha Keralam Mission. A sum of ₹20 lakh has been allocated by the municipality for its implementation, said Kottayil Raju, municipal chairman.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.