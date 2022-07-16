Mangrove planting drive Karunagappally

The Karunagappally municipality will conduct a mangrove planting drive on July 26 as part of World Mangrove Day. A total of 10,000 mangrove saplings will be planted on the banks of the Pallikkal river with the support of the Forest department and Haritha Keralam Mission. A sum of ₹20 lakh has been allocated by the municipality for its implementation, said Kottayil Raju, municipal chairman.