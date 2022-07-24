Mangode Radhakrishnan elected CPI Thiruvananthapuram district secretary

Mangode Radhakrishnan has been elected Thiruvananthapuram district secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The district conference that concluded here on Sunday also elected a 59-member district council that includes five candidate members and a 58-member delegation for the party State conference.

Mr. Radhakrishnan had been holding the post of district secretary since 2021 when G.R. Anil stepped down to contest the Assembly elections.

Rising through student politics, Mr. Radhakrishnan has served as the district president of AIYF and, for 12 years, as the Nedumangad mandalam secretary of the CPI. He has been a member of the CPI district executive since 1994.

Mr. Radhakrishnan represented the Nedumangad constituency in the Kerala Assembly from 2001 to 2011.

The district conference passed resolutions demanding the Central government to desist from attempts to scuttle railway development in the State capital and urging the State government to focus more on the industrial progress in the district.

CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran replied to discussions on various political topics.

CPI assistant secretaries K. Prakash Babu and Sathyan Mokeri, State executive members Revenue Minister K. Rajan, C. Divakaran, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil and national council member N. Rajan, also addressed the conference.