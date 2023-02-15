Mango theft by civil police officer: show-cause notice issued

February 15, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

A show-cause notice was issued on Wednesday to P.V. Shihab, civil police officer (CPO) attached to the Armed Reserve Police Camp, Idukki, who has been under suspension after an inquiry found him guilty of stealing mangoes from a shop at Kanjirappally in Kottayam.

The show-cause notice was issued by Idukki District Police Chief V.U. Kuriakose. He has been asked to explain why he should not be dismissed from service. Mr. Kuriakose said that a show-cause notice was issued to five police officers in the district in different cases.

“The shopkeeper had withdrawn the case. But the probe revealed that the CPO was involved in the theft,” said Mr. Kuriakose. “Further action will be taken after receiving the reply to the show-cause notice,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

The incident took place in October last year. Shihab stole around 10 kg of mangoes from the shop on the Kanjirappally-Mundakkayam road. The closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident had gone viral on the social media.

Later the Kanjirappally police had booked a case against Shihab. The shop owner later approached the court demanding to withdraw the case. In the plea submitted at the Kanjirappally Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court, the shop owner stated that the police officer compensated him and hence he wanted to withdraw the case.