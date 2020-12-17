Mango symbol provides food for political thought

Twenty20 activists, led by Sabu Jacob, celebrating their victory in the local body polls in Kizhakkambalam on Wednesday.

KOCHI

17 December 2020 23:45 IST

Twenty20 has made clear its intentions to extend its reach, but its apolitical nature comes into question

Social and political commentators are not lost for words in explaining the surge in support for Kizhakkambalam Twenty20, an apolitical formation in the panchayat that has swept to power for the second five-year term.

The formation, declared as being backed by Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, led by ‘neo-feudal tendencies’ and an ‘unsustainable economic model,’ is no longer a political pushover.

Twenty20 was confronted by two established political fronts, but they faded away in the face of popular choice. The mango symbol won 18 seats in the 19-member Kizhakkambalam grama panchayat; all 14 seats in the neighbouring Aikaranad panchayat, which was under Left Democratic Front rule; 13 of the 19 seats in the Mazhuvannoor panchayat; 11 of the 18 seats in the Kunnathunad panchayat; and eight of the 23 seats in the Vengola panchayat. The formation also won nine block panchayat divisions and two district panchayat divisions in Ernakulam.

Big question

“The Twenty20 victory has raised a big question before the people of Kerala,” says Joseph C. Mathew, social and political commentator.

The victory is a clear indication that the voters have lost their faith in the established political fronts, according to A. Jayashankar, lawyer.

K.K. Krishnakumar, senior fellow of the Centre for Socio-Economic and Environmental Studies in Kochi, asks whether the rise of the apolitical foundation is a setback to the democratic process. “Is it feudalism coming back in new colours?” he asks.

But Sabu Jacob, head of the Twenty20, dismisses such talks. “People are happy not only because of welfare measures. They are happy that the panchayat has worked hard to ensure their peace of mind. Crime rate and alcohol abuse have come down and quality infrastructure is in place,” he said on Thursday.

Mr. Jayashankar feels that the Twenty20 is a distorted version of the Aam Aadmi Party. Mr. Mathew says the entire State will have to sit up and take notice of the questions raised by the model. Similar models have come up in other places and the Twenty20 has already declared its intentions to extend its reach.

“Should we vote for welfare measures from which we benefit? Or should we consider the the stand of a political party on various issues? It will be good if the Twenty20 comes up with a political agenda too,” he adds.

Mr. Krishnakumar says the victory is a reminder that the democratic process has to be protected. Grama sabhas, the cornerstone of decision-making in a village, appear to have been neglected by the Twenty20.