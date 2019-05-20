Mango diversity on show at Wayanad fest

Mambazha Peruma, a mango festival being organised by the Community Agrobiodiversity Centre of the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, in association with the Wayanad Agriculture Marketing Producer Company (WAMPCO), here is drawing crowds.

The festival is aimed at familiarising the public with the diverse mango varieties and other locally available fruits and the significance of conserving them. Thirty-one varieties of mangoes, including 18 traditional varieties of Wayanad district such as thora mango, then mango, adakka mango and Perakka mango and 13 other varieties such as Raspuri, Neelam, Alphonso and Benganapalli are available at the fete.

Other choices

Local fruits such as guava, rose apple, papaya and avocado are also available.

Grafted saplings of eight high-yielding varieties of mangoes as well as value-added products such as mango syrup, jack and mango toffees, mango squash, mango pickle and Amla syrup are on sale at the stall of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Ambalavayal. The bio-control agents against crop diseases and bio-fertilizers produced by the KVK elicited huge demand, sources said.