Mangattu Bhattathiri sets sail for Aranmula with provisions for Onasadya

Keeping alive an age-old tradition, Anoop Narayana Bhattathiri—a member of the Mangattu Illam at Kumaranallur, Kottayam—set sail on Thursday to the Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aranmula on the banks of the Pampa river.

The Churulan Vallam carrying Mr. Bhattathiri and the oarsmen began its journey around 11.45 a.m. and is slated to reach Aranmula on the eve of Thiruvonam. This marked Mr. Bhattathiri’s first voyage in this role.

In the previous years, his paternal uncle, M.R. Raveendra Babu Bhattathiri, had led the ritual. However, due to health issues he stepped back this year, passing on the responsibility to Anoop.

Three rivers

During the voyage, the boat will traverse the Meenachil, Manimala, and the Pampa rivers, passing through Kidangara, near Changanassery, and Thiruvalla, to reach the Mahavishnu temple near Cherukol. From there, accompanied by representatives of 18 families, Mr. Bhattathiri will embark on the Thiruvonathoni, carrying provisions for the Onasadya at the Aranmula temple.

Legend

Legend has it that the temple deity chose one of the elders of the Kattoor Madhom (in Pathanamthitta) to be his host every Onam, owing to his devoutness. Since then, it has been the privilege of the eldest Bhattathiri of the Mangattu Illam to host the Onasadya for the deity.

