ADVERTISEMENT

Manganiyar Seduction to take ITFoK celebrations to a crescendo  

February 13, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Roysten Abel

The celebrations of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) will reach a crescendo with Manganiyar Seduction, a unique concert led by known theatre-director Roysten Abel. Touring across the world since 2006, the concert will be staged on Tuesday, the concluding day of ITFoK.

Manganiyar Seduction features around 40 Manganiyar folk musicians from Jaisalmer, Barmer and Jodhpur areas of Rajasthan. The Manganiyars consider themselves as the descendants of Rajputs. Their songs have been passed on from generations as a form of oral history of the Thar Desert. The sets of the concert are a combination of the Hawa Mahal in Jaipur and the Red Light district of Amsterdam.

The musicians, seated in red-curtained cubicles, will set a magical ambience. The theatrical experience provided by the production, along with music and instruments, make Manganiyar Seduction a much-sought-after programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US