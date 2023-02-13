Manganiyar Seduction to take ITFoK celebrations to a crescendo  

February 13, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Thrissur

The celebrations of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) will reach a crescendo with Manganiyar Seduction, a unique concert led by known theatre-director Roysten Abel. Touring across the world since 2006, the concert will be staged on Tuesday, the concluding day of ITFoK.

Manganiyar Seduction features around 40 Manganiyar folk musicians from Jaisalmer, Barmer and Jodhpur areas of Rajasthan. The Manganiyars consider themselves as the descendants of Rajputs. Their songs have been passed on from generations as a form of oral history of the Thar Desert. The sets of the concert are a combination of the Hawa Mahal in Jaipur and the Red Light district of Amsterdam.

The musicians, seated in red-curtained cubicles, will set a magical ambience. The theatrical experience provided by the production, along with music and instruments, make Manganiyar Seduction a much-sought-after programme.