Mangaluru firing: police alert in northern Kerala

State Police Chief Loknath Behera late on Thursday declared an alert in northern districts in the State following the death of two anti-citizenship law protesters in neighbouring Mangaluru in Karnataka.

The demonstrations against the police action were most intense in Kozhikode. Scores of Congress workers led by T. Siddique blocked the road and burned tyres in protest against the police action in Karnataka. Social Democratic Party of India and Campus Front activists held marches. An official said the police upped vigilance in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode districts given the developments in Karnataka.

They have intensified monitoring of college campuses, which have been on a roil since the protests erupted against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.

They have intensified night patrolling and checking of vehicles. Law enforcers have braced themselves for disruptive protests in the northern districts on Friday.

Protest in capital

The Kerala Students' Union organised a protest on the railway tracks of the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station late on Thursday to condemn the deaths of two persons during agitations against the CAA in Mangaluru. The group which commenced the protest by around 11.15 p.m. were removed by the police after an hour.