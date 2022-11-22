Mangaluru blast case accused had stayed in Aluva, say police

November 22, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammed Shariq, the accused in the Mangaluru blast case, had stayed within Aluva police station limits, the Ernakulam Rural police have confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes close on the heels of the launch of a probe into his Kerala links by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday. Agencies are also probing if the accused had received any support from anyone in the State.

Two persons, including the driver of an autorickshaw, sustained injuries after a low-intensity blast was reported in a moving autorickshaw in Kankanady, Mangaluru. The Karnataka Police had later confirmed that the blast was not accidental, but an act of terror with an intention to cause serious damage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior Rural police sources confirmed Shariq’s visit to Aluva. He had stayed within the Aluva police station limits for four days. This happened before the incident. Sources declined to reveal more since a probe by the Mangaluru police was under way.

The ATS had launched the inquiry after getting information that the accused had stayed in Ernakulam and received a courier while he was staying in the district. The package reportedly had some beauty products, and it was delivered to a lodge in Aluva where he was staying. The police are yet to formally confirm the exact location where he stayed or the details of the package that he received.

“The Mangaluru police investigating the case had been to Ernakulam for evidence collection. The primary investigation is being conducted by the Mangaluru City police. Yet, we are conducting an inquiry to know what he was up to here,” said an officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US