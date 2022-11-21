Mangaluru blast accused was in Kerala in September, say police

November 21, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Police believe an Aluva resident had hosted him at his house and helped him make online purchase of chemicals used for fabricating low-grade bomb

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police have learned that the prime suspect in the Mangaluru bomb blast, Mohammad Shariq, 24, was in Aluva in Ernakulam district for two days in September. They believe that a local resident had hosted him in his house. Investigators suspect the duo were either related or belonged to some clandestine Islamist group motivated by jihadist intentions.

The police are verifying the antecedents and digital footprints of the person who harboured the suspect. Preliminary evidence suggested that the host had given the accused access to his credit card and phone to make online purchases of chemicals used for fabricating the low-grade bomb that went off during transit in an autorickshaw on the outskirts of Mangaluru city.

Investigators are also tracking the political orientation of the accused’s Kerala connection. They said they would register a case of abetment if evidence emerged. The State police have also sought information from their Karnataka and Tamil Nadu counterparts.

