Mangalam TV apologises for ‘phone trap’

After holding on to its ‘phone trap’ story for four days, the newly launched Mangalam TV channel admitted late Thursday evening that it had erred in airing the sexually explicit telephonic conversation involving former Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on March 26.

Appearing in its prime time news broadcast, channel managing director R. Ajith Kumar claimed that it was a ‘sting operation’ and that the woman involved in the conversation was a woman journalist. The channel, he said, was admitting it’s mistake in response to the views expressed by highly respected cultural leaders who had come out against the report in a statement here on Wednesday.

The channel, he said, had not taken adequate preparations before airing the report. The woman journalist who had participated in the operation had done so on her own volition and there was no compulsion on her to do so. Such mistakes would not recur, he said.