Mangalam dam to get a tourism tag

The State government plans to develop Mangalam dam, 48 km south of Palakkad town, as a nature-friendly adventure tourism spot. The dam is constructed across the Cherukunnapuzha.

The process of setting up basic tourism amenities at a cost of ₹4.78 crore has been initiated. The government has envisaged it as an adventure tourism destination with facilities for trekking, boating and paragliding.

Ropeway

A small-scale ropeway is also under consideration.

The existing children’s park at the dam will be renovated apart from constructing an open-air auditorium where cultural programmes can be conducted.

Coracle and boat rides will be conducted in the reservoir with the involvement of the traditional fishing community of the region.

Since 2011

According to local MLA K.D. Prasenan, the ecotourism project had been under active consideration of the State government since 2011 and the implementation was delayed owing to a variety of reasons. Now the renovation drive will begin in the first week of January.

Though the dam has an existing garden spread in 25 acres, it had failed to attract visitors for lack of infrastructure facilities and amenities.

From January, more amenities for tourists will be provided. These include safe drinking water, toilets and proper seating arrangements. “For boating, battery or solar-operated boats would be preferred as the dam is a drinking water source for a major portion of the district,’’ said the MLA.

The dam also supports a canal system for irrigation purpose in Alathur taluk. The irrigation dam was established in 1966.