Kerala

Mandaviya discusses COVID-19 situation with Pinarayi

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over rising COVID-19 cases in the State and sought his cooperation in managing the situation.

Kerala has been witnessing a surge in the cases, with 49.85% of the total COVID-19 cases in the country being reported from the southern State.

“The Central government team headed by NCDC has returned from Kerala & submitted its report. I have spoken with the Chief Minister of Kerala, @VijayanPinarayi ji, over the phone and discussed the matter of the rising #COVID19 cases in the State,” Mr. Mandaviya tweeted.

“I have also written a letter to CM Vijayan Pinarayi ji for taking more proactive measures and precautions to control the ongoing situation in Kerala. I have sought the State’s cooperation in managing the situation and have assured Central government’s complete support,” he said in another tweet.

The Centre had sent a six-member team to Kerala and it had shared some of the observations with the State on the overall management of the situation.


