Mandatory seven-day quarantine for NoRKs

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) returning home from abroad would have to be in mandatory quarantine in government-controlled facilities for a minimum of seven days irrespective of their COVID-19 status or age.

The government would not permit them to go home directly from the airport even if they were young, healthy and asymptomatic. Doctors would subject them to a PCR test after a week. The doctors would hospitalise those who test positive. Those who turn negative could quarantine themselves at home.

The government would use a combination of geo-location logging mobile phone applications and regular visits by police officers, health workers, and local body members to ensure the the returnees remained safely isolated at home.

The same procedure would apply to citizens returning home from 10 other States categorised as “intense disease transmission” zones. The same protocol would also apply to those entering Kerala via seaports.

Obligatory testing

The Centre’s decision not to conduct the obligatory medical checks on those bound for home at the very port of their departure had necessitated the radical change in the State’s containment protocol.

The Centre planned to fly back citizens irrespective of their COVID-19 condition in the closed environs of airline cabins. The chance of an entire lot of passengers getting infected was high in the cramped air-conditioned environment.

The incautious decision could cause the country’s COVID-19 caseload to increase exponentially. It was also a flagrant violation of the universal safety procedure decreed by the World Health Organisation. The Centre’s stance could imperil the entire country and retard the joint struggle against the pandemic.

Mr. Vijayan said Kerala could ill-afford a resurgence of the contagion or an unbridled spread of the infection in the community.

Mr. Vijayan had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send advance medical teams to the Gulf, the U.S. and the U.K. to screen Indians before they boarded the special flights home. The Centre had followed such a protocol when bringing back citizens stranded in Iran and Italy.

Inflow to rise

An estimated 2,250 Keralites are expected to return in the first stage of the voluntary repatriation of emigrant workers starting May 7.

As many as 4.42 lakh have enrolled in the Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs (NoRKA) for return home on designated flights operated by the Central government.

2.5 lakh beds ready

The government has readied 2.5 lakh beds to accommodate them. It has decentralised the quarantine network. Returnees would be able to stay in isolation facilities in their respective home districts.

Kerala expected the number of flights from the Gulf to increase incrementally. The government estimated not less than 20,000 NoRKs to arrive in Kerala every week. A lesser number of them would enter the State through land borders from other regions in the country.

Mr. Vijayan warned parties against organising receptions for those returning from abroad to maintain social distancing norms.