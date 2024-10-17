Mandatory minimum marks in exams for Class VIII this year: Sivankutty

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty announced that the requirement of minimum marks in all subjects will be introduced for Class VIII this year, with plans to extend it to Class IX next year and Class X the following year. The Minister was inaugurating the newly renovated Kannur Shikshasadan, managed by the National Teachers’ Welfare Foundation.

Mr. Sivankutty emphasised the importance of ensuring that no child performs poorly in any subject. “Minimum marks will be required in every subject, and any student failing in a subject will have the opportunity to retake the exam within two weeks,” he said, underlining the need for a systemic change in promotion criteria.

Differently abled

He also urged teachers, particularly those working with differently abled students, to treat their pupils with the same care and concern they have for their own children. The Minister said the government was actively exploring ways to provide additional benefits to these teachers in both government and aided schools, along with making available more equipment.

The renovation at Kannur Shikshasadan, completed at a cost of approximately ₹1.5 crore, include an air-conditioned auditorium, a mini hall, a dining area, 14 double rooms, and six dormitories across three floors, equipped with lift facilities. The Minister said that efforts would continue to enhance facilities for teachers.

Schools without approval

While inaugurating the newly constructed building of Kuttiyattoour KAKNS AUP School here, the Minister said the General Education department would take legal action against schools operating without government approval. The Director of Education had been directed to compile a list of unapproved schools.

He also highlighted the integration of environmental education into school routines through initiatives such as Clean Vidyalaya and Haritha Vidyalaya, emphasising that such education was no longer confined to textbooks.

